Sheridan a ‘dark horse’ in race to take reins at chaotic Dundalk

Filippo Giovagnoli has stepped away from his role with Dundalk after a fraught weekend at the club. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan could emerge as a ‘dark horse’ for the vacant Dundalk manager’s job in the wake of his weekend resignation from Swindon Town.

Despite the fact that Sheridan was Dundalk’s nemesis after a public spat with the then Oriel Park boss Vinny Perth last year, and that Sheridan has now left three managerial posts in the space of nine months, the chaos behind the scenes means that nothing can be ruled out.

Linfield boss David Healy is one of the names being touted but, with the Irish League title all but wrapped up, the former Northern Ireland striker is said to be unwilling to leave the Belfast outfit.

At a meeting with the players yesterday, Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, who was last season appointed as first team boss – officially “head coach” – but was then listed as “coach” by the club at the start of this season, confirmed that he was quitting with immediate effect.

Read More

Ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, Shane Keegan stepped away less than a month since being officially named as manager in the club’s controversial coaching structure.

Giovagnoli’s compatriot Giuseppe Rossi, who worked as assistant manager last season but also had the title of “coach” this term, was expected to leave also but he will remain on for the time being and will work alongside Jim Magilton, Dundalk’s sporting director, to prepare the team for tomorrow’s league game away to Derry City.

Former Sligo Rovers manager Ger Lyttle is still being linked with the post but it’s believed he has yet to be offered the role and, internally, some figures at the club have advised chairman Bill Hulszier to take time before making a rushed appointment.

Last year Hulsizer initially offered the job to Robbie Keane, who rejected it, and Giovagnoli was lured from the obscurity of academy coaching in the USA.

Giovagnoli did lead the side into the group stages of the Europa League and an FAI Cup win but his league record – three wins in 14 games – was poor.

“If they get a manager in, I think they are still capable of winning the league this season,” Giovagnoli’s predecessor Vinny Perth told ‘Newstalk’.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as the doomsday scenario that people are painting. But the problem for a club like Dundalk is, if these owners leave, what’s next for them?”

Read More

Online Editors