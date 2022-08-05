Shels v Pat's game at risk as flight issues may see Saints stranded in Sofia

Serge Atakayi of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring their winning goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match against CSKA Sofia at Stadion Balgarska Armia. Photo: Sportsfile

Question marks hang over St Patrick's Athletic's league fixture with Shelbourne this weekend as the League of Ireland side remain in Sofia on account of issues with their charter flight back to Ireland.

The Saints are due to stay in Bulgaria on Friday night and are trying to come back to Ireland tomorrow but, as of this evening, they did not have that plan finalised.

Tim Clancy's team are due to face Shels in a league game in Tolka Park on Sunday with a 5pm kickoff.

Aviation problems have dogged both Irish clubs and their guests this year with staffing issues in Dublin Airport reducing the number of berths available for flights in and out.

North Macedonian club Shkupi were furious this week when they had to land in Shannon before their Europa League game with Shamrock Rovers in Dublin.

And the Saints had to fly out of Knock en route to the first leg in Bulgaria where they enjoyed a famous win over CSKA Sofia to give themselves a major chance of progression.