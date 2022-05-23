Shels stay on upward curve with fourth straight win

Seán Boyd and Jack Moylan maintained their eye for goal to keep Shelbourne on the up.

Boyd opened the scoring from a controversial penalty before the interval with Moylan doubling the lead seconds after restart. It’s six goals for the pair – three apiece – in the last four games as Damien Duff returned to the dugout after his ban to oversee a fourth straight win to lift his team to sixth in the table.

Shelbourne ’keeper Brendan Clarke made the two key saves of the first half from Liam Kerrigan and Mark Dignam before the drama of the decision that gifted them the lead.

Boyd dived but failed to meet Farrell’s cross with UCD’s Michael Gallagher in close attention. To the consternation of the visitors, referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot.

Boyd sent the penalty straight down the middle to record his sixth goal of the season. The second half was just nine seconds old when UCD had only their hesitant defence to blame as Shels doubled their lead.

Moylan kicked off, sending the ball right back to Luke Byrne who launched it forward. The UCD defence didn’t deal with it as Moylan stole in to lob it over Kian Moore. Shels ’keeper Clarke deprived Jack Keaney on 80 minutes before saving Liam Kerrigan’s penalty in added time.

Shelbourne – Clarke; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin; Lunney (Ledwidge, 82), Dervin; Farrell, Hakiki (Wilson, 72), Kane; Moylan (Molloy, 68), Boyd (Carr, 82).

UCD – Moore; Gallagher, Yoro, Todd, Osam; Keaney, Keane (Verdon, 72); Kerrigan, Caffrey (Higgins, 85), Dignam (Lonergan, 66); Duffy (Nolan, 85).

Ref – B Connolly (Dublin)