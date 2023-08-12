Shels issue apology to Aaron Greene after ‘inexcusable comments’ from fan to Shamrock Rovers forward

Shamrock Rovers players Roberto Lopes, left, and Aaron Greene after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shelbourne have apologised to Shamrock Rovers forward Aaron Greene for ‘inexcusable’ comments aimed in his direction by a supporter after last night’s meeting between the sides at Tolka Park.

Greene, a late sub, was warming down some time after the final whistle along with other players who didn’t play a full part when he was visibly enraged by a shout from a spectator who was leaving the vicinity of the ground but was still able to return to taunt the Rovers players.

The player was restrained by teammates with Rovers squad members approached by media afterwards for clarity indicating that the abuse was related to a family member. Greene’s teammate Sean Gannon was especially angered by the episode having been within earshot.

Shelbourne posted a statement on Saturday dealing with the matter and suggesting a culprit was located.

“Following last night’s 1-1 draw at Tolka Park, inexcusable comments were directed at a Shamrock Rovers player, we want to make it clear that we have a zero tolerance policy for any form of abuse,” read a Shels statement.

“The club have contacted Shamrock Rovers to offer our sincere apologies to Aaron Greene.

“We have identified the individual responsible and will take appropriate action.”

It’s the third time this season that Rovers management or players have been targeted verbally after the final whistle.

Stephen Bradley was on the receiving end of sick chants about his son after a game in Turner’s Cross while a racist comment was directed at defender Roberto Lopes after last month’s FAI Cup game in Dundalk.