Shels finally find home comforts as Seán Boyd provides Tolka spark

In a week where the club had some very positive news on the future of Tolka Park , Shelbourne at last made home advantage count as they got the better of an in-form Sligo Rovers side.

Shels had the worst home record in the league before this game, with a dismal haul of one point from a possible 18 in Tolka.

But the Reds, with assistant manager Joey O’Brien officially in charge due to Damien Duff’s touchline ban, finally found their feet on Richmond Road, with first-half goals from Jack Moylan and Seán Boyd enough to win this one.

Having been in firm control for an hour, Shels did witness the away side regroup for the final third of the game, Sligo nicking a goal back from Paddy Kirk.

However, with youngster Moylan in superb form, Boyd a constant threat and JJ Lunney dominant in midfield, a rare home win was well deserved, even if the fans had to endure a nervous finish.

Sligo were missing key defender Garry Buckley (suspended) but that can’t explain the flat first-half display from Liam Buckley’s men.

There was an early show of strength from Shels on 17 minutes, with a well-timed tackle in the box needed from Nando Pijnaker to deny Boyd.

But Shels were in front on 23 minutes – a nightmare goal from the away side’s viewpoint. Mark Coyle’s free-kick was played out wide to Conor Kane, from his pass inside Sligo’s Pijnaker and Adam McDonnell both missed chances to clear the danger.

As they hesitated, John Ross Wilson made the key tackle, slipping the ball in to Moylan and the 20-year-old fired in a superb shot to score his first goal for the Reds.

Another shot from distance made it 2-0 just before the break, Kane with the assist and Boyd with the finish, his fourth of the season. Half-time changes added some life for Sligo, and left-back Kirk scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box on 64 minutes.

Sligo threatened through substitute Jordan Hamilton before Boyd was denied his second of the night by a superb save from Ed McGinty, and even late Sligo pressure, under a deluge of rain, could not deny Shels that home success.

SHELBOURNE – Clarke; Wilson, O’Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin, Kane; Farrell, Coyle, Lunney (Dervin 62), Moylan (Carr 88); Boyd.

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty; Banks (Horgan 77), McCourt, Pijnaker, Kirk; Bolger (Keogh 77); Byrne (Hamilton 46), Cawley, McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Mata 46); Keena (Heaney 77).

REF – B Connolly