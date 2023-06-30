Shels drawn to face Glasgow City in Women’s Champions League first round

Shelbourne players celebrate with the cup after winning the SSE Airtricity Women's National League. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Women’s Premier Division champions Shelbourne will begin their Champions League campaign against Glasgow City in September, after the draw took place in Nyon this morning.

The winner of the Round One semi-final tie, pencilled in for Wednesday September 6, will then face the winners of Cardiff City (Wales) or FC Gintra (Lithuania) in the Group 8 final.

Should the Reds overcome the 16-time Scottish Women’s Premier League champions, they will face either Cardiff City or Gintra in the final on Saturday September 9.

If Noel King’s side win that and progress to Round Two, they will learn their opponents on September 15.

The Drumcondra side progressed to the Round One final last year as US legend Heather O'Reilly netted the winner against ZNK Pomurje (Slovenia), but then exited after a 3-0 defeat to Iceland's Valur.