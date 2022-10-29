Shels complete back-to-back titles with impressive win over Wexford

Shelbourne made it back-to-back Women’s National League titles with a comprehensive win over Wexford Youths on the final day to land their third crown.

As Halloween fireworks sounded nearby, sparks flew on the pitch too in the winner-takes-all-clash, as Jessie Stapleton’s first half strike put the Reds ahead, before Alex Kavanagh and Player of the Match Megan Smyth-Lynch found the net after the break.

Abbie Larkin added a fourth with a spectacular solo effort as Shels sealed a title-winning three points for the Reds.

It could get even better for Noel King’s side too, who have an FAI Women’s Cup final date with Athlone to come next weekend, as they will look to make it a league and cup double after last year’s final defeat.

It’s the second year in a row the title was decided on the final day, as Shelbourne outclassed the four-time champions in front of almost 1,000 people at Ferrycarrig Park.

A Youths win would have captured their first league title since 2018, but the wait goes on for Stephen Quinn’s side after a flat home display. Youths finished fourth on goal difference following Athlone’s 2-1 win at Bohemians, who finished second themselves for the first time.

Ireland international Larkin was a threat in the opening minutes, as Youths struggled to cope with the Reds’ intense start to the decider. A long ball attempted to find Noelle Murray minutes later, but Youths goalkeeper Maeve Williams was first to it.

Jess Gargan sent a whipped cross towards Smyth-Lynch on 10 minutes, who was a fraction too late to put her side ahead. The Shels forward broke forward moments later, but her shot was forced wide as Meabh Russell defended strongly.

On 20 minutes, Kavanagh’s excellent free kick proved no trouble for Williams, who was quick off her line to clear the danger.

Youths’ best chance of the first half fell to Ciara Rossiter on 25 minutes, who found a pocket of space inside the box but could only lift her shot over the crossbar.

Murphy and Rossiter linked up well on the half-hour mark, before Kennedy’s poor effort rolled wide. Williams was called into action again just before the break, who confidently came off her line to deny Murray’s effort.

Shels took a deserved lead through the impressive Stapleton on the stroke of half time. Kavanagh’s piledriver was spectacularly clawed away by Williams, and Stapleton was first to the rebound to squeeze the ball through two bodies from the tightest of angles to put the Reds 45 minutes from a third WNL title.

Keeva Keenan sent an outstanding ball towards Murray after the restart, who saw her shot well blocked inside the box. After going behind in a poor first half display, the hosts had no choice but to go for it, and should have levelled on 50 minutes, but three black shirts failed to get on the end of Murphy’s superb cross inside the box.

Murphy saw her shot blocked inside the Shels box, before goalkeeper Amanda Budden almost turned a cross into her own net. Budden’s opposite number Williams had to be alert to Smyth-Lynch’s corner minutes later, who smartly tipped it over the bar.

The floodgates opened soon though, as the Reds doubled their lead on the hour mark. Larkin’s expert cross found Kavanagh’s who’s header found the bottom corner and sparked wild celebrations from the visiting bench.

Two goals in three minutes put the icing on the cake for Shels, as Smyth-Lynch coolly slotted it past Williams, before Larkin embarked on a stunning solo run on 75 minutes, strolled through the Youths rear guard and added a fourth.

The loud travelling support were brought down to Wexford on several coaches, and made their voices heard as Shels captured their third title. They will travel back up the M11 delighted as the celebrations begin in Drumcondra.

Wexford Youths: Williams; Russell (Dwyer 88), Sinnott, Watkins, Conlon; Kennedy, Clancy, Rossiter, Murphy, Lawler (Lawrence 88), Walker (Walsh 64).

Shelbourne: Budden; Gargan, Fox, Slattery, Doyle; Kavanagh, Stapleton (Graham 80), Keenan (Quinn 80), Larkin (Larkin 89), Smyth-Lynch; Murray (O’Reilly 80).

Ref: K O’Sullivan.