Shels boss questions clubs who laid off players but have since made big signings

Shelbourne manager Ian Morris has questioned why clubs who laid off their players during the Covid-19 shutdown are now making high-profile forays into the transfer market.

Morris has suggested that the authorities need to look at the moves made by clubs who weren't paying their players during the hiatus.

Shelbourne honoured all of their player contracts and in a statement released by the Reds ahead of tomorrow's clash with Waterford, the young boss admitted movements around the league had 'raised his eyebrows.'

He did not mention any signings by name, but Sligo Rovers' capture of ex-Derry City player Junior caused a stir last week given that the Bit'O'Red stopped paying their players at the start of the shutdown due to financial reasons.

St Patrick's Athletic have also been active this week, bringing in three players to a squad that was temporarily laid off for several months.

"There are some fantastic signings coming into clubs who have previously let their staff go which is interesting," said Morris, who added that 'big name' transfers 'possibly need to be looked at.'

He also said that the authorities 'need to monitor' players coming in from abroad to check they are fully complying with Covid-19 quarantine measures - again without specifics.

Junior misses out on Sligo's opening trip to Derry this evening because he's still in his two week isolation period.

"If you haven't been in the country and you're coming in, you have to isolate," he said, "So it's a tricky one for the clubs."

Online Editors