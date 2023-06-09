Shels begin life under new owners with stalemate at Tolka Park

Shelbourne1 Sligo Rovers1

ON the day when Hull City owner and Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali became the majority shareholder of Shelbourne, the club’s new era began with a home draw as Sligo Rovers came from behind to earn a point.

On the pitch, Matty Smith put the hosts ahead early on before Niall Morahan hit a stunning leveller before the break as Shels dropped to sixth in the final game before the mid-season break.

Off it, Reds supporters will be eager to see how the new takeover develops over the coming months, with Ilicali, owner of Turkish media company Acunmedya, seeking to “build a team which is competitive in European Cups”.

Conversations about the takeover could be heard amongst some supporters as they filtered into Tolka Park, with one sporting a Turkish Fez hat before kick-off while another unfurled a flag which read ‘Welcome Acun’ in Turkish.

Despite dropping one place, Damien Duff’s side still sit four points off Bohemians in fourth with just one defeat in their last 12 league games.

For the Bit O’Red, they put back-to-back defeats behind them and remain in seventh, seven points behind Shels.

Seán Boyd made an instant impact on his first start since the opening night, racing onto a long ball that initially looked like a routine clearance for Sligo’s Nando Pijnaker on five minutes, but the New Zealand centre-half deflected it towards his own goal allowing the striker to pounce.

He slotted in an unmarked Smith who coolly found the bottom corner for his fourth of the season.

But after an ideal start, Smith’s night ended minutes later when he landed awkwardly after challenging for the ball, with Jack Moylan, who hit a hat-trick against the Bit O’Red last month, replacing him.

Shels should have doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, as Sligo left-back Daniel Lafferty played a hospital pass across his back line. Moylan latched on but saw his shot well saved by Luke McNicholas.

The hosts were made to pay five minutes later when Moylan’s headed clearance found Morahan 30 yards from goal. Sligo had failed to score in five of the previous six, but the midfielder smacked a half-volley into Kearns’ top corner to level the game with a superb goal of the season contender.

Shels captain Shane Griffin did brilliantly to deny Mata a clear sight of goal moments after the restart, before JJ Lunney’s thumping shot was well gathered by McNicholas on the hour mark.

The second half turned out to be starved of clear chances, though, before Moylan was needed to clear a Sligo header off the line in the dying minutes before Mata cracked the crossbar.

As their new chapter begins, it’s another point on the board for Damien Duff’s side on what was a momentous day in the club’s 128-year history.

Shelbourne – Kearns; Quinn, Molloy, Griffin; Farrell (Ledwidge 71), Lunney, Coyle (Robinson 71), T Wilson; Smith (Moylan 15), Boyd (Hakiki 57), Caffrey.

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas; Brannefalk, Pijnaker, Lafferty, Morahan; Fitzgerald, Bolger (Barlow 57), Morahan; Browning (Cawley 66), Liivak (Radosavljevic 66); Mata.

Ref – R Harvey