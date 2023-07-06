Shels announce two arrivals from Hull City as Harry Wood and Harry Fisk sign

Shelbourne’s relationship with Hull City has already borne fruit as the Reds today added two players – signed from Hull – for the rest of the season.

Shels are away to UCD on Friday and once international clearance comes in they hope to put keeper Harry Fisk and midfielder Harry Wood into the squad, Fisk signing on loan while Wood joins on a permanent deal where he will aim to challenge No. 1 Conor Kearns. Hull’s Turkish owner last month completed his takeover of Shels and the arrival of the two players is the first sign of that new ownership structure.

“We are very happy to have Harry Wood in the building. He has a high level of technical ability and he will no doubt improve our squad. We were impressed with everything we heard and saw of Harry and were even more so after training yesterday. He is very honest and hard working and will fit nicely into our culture,” manager Damien Duff said.

“Having another goalkeeper in the building was a big focus after our recent departure. Harry Fisk comes with great pedigree and we are delighted he is here. He trained very well yesterday and has settled in quickly. He has great shot stopping abilities aligned with being very talented with his feet. Harry is a brilliant addition to the squad."