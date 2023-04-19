Shelbourne’s Megan Smyth-Lynch wins LOI Women’s player of the month for March

Shelbourne midfielder Megan Smyth-Lynch has won the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old’s four goals in the opening five games has earned her the first award of the season, beating Shamrock Rovers’ Jaime Thompson and Peamount’s Jetta Berril in the voting.

The Reds midfielder bagged a brace on the opening day as the back-to-back champions defeated Cork City 6-0, and followed that up with two more strikes in the Reds’ 4-1 win over three-time champions Peamount last month.

Noel King’s side sit in second, two points behind Peas after six games, and Smyth-Lynch is eyeing more silverware this term.

“We started the season really well and picked up a couple of good wins,” said Smyth-Lynch.

“Obviously with this award, there are ten other players on the pitch with myself so I couldn't have done it without them.

"Noel King has been brilliant since I've come in last season. He's really helped me individually and the team as well with his experience.

“If you reflect on last season, winning two cups, the FAI Cup and the league, Shelbourne’s main objective is can we get that third league title in a row?

"No team has done it. We have the Champions League this year too and want to make a stamp on that as well.

"There is plenty to play for this year and we want to win everything. Yes it's a massive target, we want to aim high and see where it takes us.

"But I just want to keep performing well for Shelbourne, contribute to the team on a weekly basis and see where that takes me."