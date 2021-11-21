Shelbourne's double dream dies as second half surges sees Wexford Youths claim FAI Cup

The determination of Wexford Youths to land a trophy this season, and also their undoubted class, allowed their side sweep aside Shelbourne and end the Reds' bid for a historic league and cup double, with Wexford taking home the FAI Cup thanks to a 3-1 win where they stamped their quality all over the game.

After a tight first half at Tallaght Stadium, in front of a crowd which was officially listed as a cup final record of 3,053, the sides were level at 1-1, but Wexford turned the screw in the second half, a clever goal from Kylie Murphy restoring their lead and then a stunning long-distance strike from Edel Kennedy on 74 minutes leaving Shels with no way back.

Shels will rue the loss of what could have been a first-ever double but for Wexford, disappointed with their third-place finish in the league, this was an ideal end to the season, Stephen Quinn's side deserved winners with Ireland players like Ellen Molloy and Aiobheann Clancy giving their international boss Vera Pauw food for thought, especially the sublime Wexford attacker Molloy who was superb throughout and merited her Player of the Match award.

It was low key fare for the opening half hour, until those goals were delivered in the space of a few minutes by a pair of Grants.

The first proper chance had come Shels' way, on nine minutes, when Chloe Mustaki's cross set up a header for Jessica Ziu, but her effort was not enough to trouble Wexford keeper Niamh Gray, while on 24 minutes Youths had their first threat, a good ball from Della Doherty setting up Ellen Molloy but, once again, the end product was poor.

On 31 minutes the game sparked into life. A challenge close to the halfway line on Molloy earned Wexford a free kick and when Ciara Rossiter's set piece came into the box, Reds defender Pearl Slattery did get her head to attempt a clearance but the ball fell for Lynn Marie Grant to beat keeper Budden and put Youths ahead.

Shels responded within seven minutes, a brilliant run from midfield from Ziu ending with her shot coming off the post, and Ciara Grant was unmarked in the box to chip the rebound over Gray's head, the Donegal woman once again a hero for the Dublin club.

Wexford's lead had not lasted long, but after the break they didn't waste time in regaining it, with a superb team goal. Clancy played her part with a quick pass to Molloy, her chipped ball into the box was perfect for Murphy who volleyed home, the Youths' most dangerous player unable to believe her luck that she'd been left unmarked in the box.

It wasn't all about the attackers for Wexford as they had defender Orlaith Conlon to thank for stopping what could have been a real threat from Noonan. The Shels player burst down the left wing, leaving marker Lauren Dwyer in her wake, and Wexford needed a crunching tackle from Conlon to deny Noonan, a costly moment for Conlon as she suffered an injury in the process and had to be replaced.

Shels retained a danger to Youths, Stapleton close with an effort on 71 minutes, but with 16 minutes left to play, Wexford had it sewn up. A throw in from the left was touched on by the impressive Molloy, she nudged the ball into the path of Kennedy and she left fly with a fierce shot which gave Budden no chance.

Shels had little in response, and Wexford should really have scored again, Rossiter disappointed that her 85th minute effort didn't find the target, while Shels star Ziu didn't profit from a poor clearance by keeper Gray in injury time, Gray recovering from her slip to save from Ziu, as Shels shelved their double celebrations while Wexford walked tall.





WEXFORD - Gray; Doherty, Sinnott, Dwyer, Conlon (Craven 60); Rossiter, Kennedy, Clancy, Grant (Lynch 74); Molloy (Taylor 93); Murphy.

SHELS - Budden; Gargan (Larkin 80), Slattery, Fox, Mustaki; Ziu, Graham (Kavanagh 80), Grant, Stapleton; Murray, Noonan

REF: P Brady