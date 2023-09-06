Shelbourne's Champions League journey comes to an end after defeat to Glasgow City

Glasgow City 2 Shelbourne 0

Shelbourne’s Champions League journey ended at the first hurdle after a Round One qualifying semi-final defeat to Glasgow City on Wednesday morning.

In the Lithuanian city of Siauliai, two second-half strikes from Brenna Lovera and Scotland forward Lauren Davidson saw the Scottish side progress to Saturday’s Round One final, where they will face either Gintra (Lithuania) or Cardiff City (Wales).

The Tolka Park side will now face the loser of that tie (which takes place at 4pm) in the third-place play-off on Saturday. The Scottish Women’s Premier League side enjoyed the better chances in the clash, and were twice denied a first-half opener courtesy of some excellent goalkeeping by Reds ‘keeper Amanda McQuillan.

Shels had a big chance to take the lead moments after the restart but forward Christie Gray’s effort was smothered, before two goals within 11 minutes from the Scottish heavyweights proved enough to secure progression at the expense of Noel King’s side, who sit 89 places below them in the UEFA rankings.

After returning from Lithuania, Shels’ focus will switch back to domestic action as they target a third successive league crown. They will look to cut the six-point gap that leaders Peamount currently hold with five games to go, while the Reds also begin their FAI Cup defence against DLR Waves on Saturday week.

The Scottish league champions began strongly with Kinga Kozak’s shot cracking the crossbar on four minutes as former Glasgow full-back Keeva Keenan cleared to safety, before Cori Sullivan’s shot was denied by an excellent Rachel Graham block from just inside the six-yard box.

After withstanding some early pressure, Shels, backed by a small pocket of vocal away support, grew into the contest as Alex Kavanagh fired her free kick just wide on 20 minutes.

King’s side almost found the opener on the half-hour mark, as Megan Smyth-Lynch saw her fine effort come back off the crossbar, before Glasgow’s Mairead Fulton tried her luck from distance minutes later but her speculative strike was not trouble for the Reds’ number one.

Glasgow’s Linda Motlhalo and Lovera then combined for a fantastic one-two, but Motlhalo’s curling shot was tipped around the post by McQuillan - down low to her left to keep the scores level.

And the Shelbourne shot stopper came to the rescue again on the stroke of half-time, brilliantly clawing Lovera's header off the line as the two teams entered the break level.

Shels had a golden chance to take the lead five minutes into the second half as a superb long ball by Noelle Murray found Gray one-on-one with Glasgow skipper Lee Gibson, but the Canadian’s effort was well saved by Scotland international.

Shels were made to pay for that missed chance as the Scottish outfit went ahead moments later, as Kozak picked up the ball in midfield before threading through Lovera who found McQuillan’s bottom corner from 12 yards.

Glasgow almost doubled their lead on the hour mark but Lauren Davidson’s piledriver was spectacularly cleared off the Shels' line by North Carolina native Maggie Pierce.

Glasgow enjoyed the majority of the ball thereafter and made it two on 65 minutes courtesy of a fortuitous deflection from Davidson’s strike from a tight angle.

With the Drumcondra side in need of a spark, King opted for a quadruple change on 70 minutes as Elizabeth Moore, Hannah Healy, Kerri Letmon & Jemma Quinn were introduced off the bench.

But Shels just couldn’t find their way back into the tie. Murray’s late strike sailed over the crossbar as Glasgow defended well to see out the semi-final victory at the Siauliai Central Stadium.

The 16-time Scottish Championship winners will now face either Gintra or Cardiff City in this weekend’s final, while Shelbourne’s focus will soon turn to retaining their league and FAI Cup crowns.

Glasgow City: Gibson, Muir (Warrington 86), Fulton, Lovera (Colvill 86), Motlhalo, Davidson, Kozak (Gambone 73), Sullivan (Whelan 73), Moore, Weir, Foley.

Shelbourne: McQuillan, Keenan, Slattery, Pierce, Doyle (Quinn 70), Kavanagh (Moore 70), Graham (Letmon 70), Gray, Smyth-Lynch (Devereux 82), Murray, Rees (Healy 70).

Ref: Ifeoma Kulmala (Finland)