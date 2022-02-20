A view of the Shelbourne crest on the home dug out at Tolka Park in Dublin

Shelbourne’s plans on and off the field, including their plan to buy back the Tolka Park site, have been boosted by a seven-figure investment by US-based private equity firm Closebreak Ltd.

The Reds had a testing start to the 2022 season, with a 3-0 home defeat to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday night, but earlier on the same day, supporters were heartened by confirmation by Dublin City Council that Shels had approached the authority with a proposal to buy Tolka Park, which has been in DCC's hands since 2016.

DCC insist that the club need to prove that "Tolka Park can be re-developed in a reasonable period and that adequate finance is in place" and any deal would also call for what DCC describe as a "cost recovery model for expenditure incurred by the City Council" during their ownership of the Tolka Park site.

But today's confirmation by Shels that Closebreak have made an investment clears the way for the Tolka Park project to proceed.

"Closebreak shareholders include existing US based Board member Chris Farrell, leading Irish businessman Joe Devine and a group of prominent American professionals working in finance, media and law," a statement read.

"These include Steve Silver and Gavin Baiera, who are both Senior Managing Directors with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Justin Breen, Head of Leverage Finance at Proskauer Rose. As a result of the investment Joe Devine has joined the Board and Gavin Baiera becomes a Board Observer," the club said.

"The investment will support the achievement of Shelbourne’s strategic vision and the implementation of our five-year plan."

Shels chairman Andrew Doyle said: “This is a very welcome investment which brings finance and new skill sets to Shels and which validates the ambitious plans we have set out for the club.

"Our goal is to have a positive impact on Irish football, in both sporting and social terms and we are making good progress.”