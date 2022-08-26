‘Shelbourne was probably the pick of the draw’ – Bonagee boss relishing battle of wits with Damien Duff

Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson insists his side will stick to their guns, as they face a mammoth task against Damien Duff’s Shelbourne in the FAI Cup second-round tonight. (8.0)

The Letterkenny-based amateur side were drawn against the Reds after progressing past Pike Rovers 6-0 in the first-round.

Bonagee have several ex-League of Ireland players in their ranks, including Tony McNamee and Gareth Harkin, previously of Finn Harps, while Jake Parke represented the Ireland Amateur’s earlier this month.

Bonagee finished second in the Ulster Senior League last season and play in the second-round tonight for the first time in their 52-year history. Gibson hopes his side can frustrate the Premier Division visitors, who comfortably saw off Bray Wanderers in the first-round.

“If you add in the Damien Duff factor, Shelbourne was probably the pick of the draw,” said Gibson, who has coached teams in Donegal for almost two decades.

“We were delighted with it as a club. You have to be smart but brave at the same time. You can't just sit in for 90 minutes, you are in for a long night if you do. We’re realistic about it, they're a full-time outfit and are definitely to be feared. We have to stick to our game plan and impose ourselves on the game. We want to keep it tight, try to frustrate them and go from there.”

Gibson revealed he is an avid Ireland supporter but accepted he must put his personal feelings to one side for the cup tie, as he prepares to share the sideline with 100-cap Duff in Letterkenny.

“I follow Ireland like any other fan and have been to all the Euro’s tournaments. From my point of view, I have to park that. Maybe afterwards I’ll get a chance to chat to him, but my focus is to prepare us as best we can. Our job is on the pitch and we'll try to do our best.”

The Bonagee boss spoke of his delight as the club got the green light to host the second-round tie at Dry Arch Park. Nearby Finn Park, and Shelbourne’s Tolka Park were offered as alternatives, but the Donegal side were adamant they wanted the game played on their home patch.

“It would have made more sense financially to move it, but we wanted to host the match on our home pitch,” Gibson added.

“We’re expecting between 1000 -1200 supporters. These cup games are really about showcasing the club. That's why we were so eager to have it here.

"There were alternatives offered to us, but we didn't want to consider them. The club has put in huge work over the past few years, and to get to host this is a fitting reward for all involved.

“Shelbourne’s fitness levels would be higher as a full-time team. You’ll never hear us complain though, you just have to deal with it and get on with it. We’re delighted to be in the senior cup.”