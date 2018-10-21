Shelbourne want to speak to Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy about their managerial vacancy

Shelbourne want to speak with Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy about the vacant managerial position at Tolka Park.

The Reds are looking for a new man after parting company with Owen Heary this week following their failed attempt to win promotion.

It was Clancy’s Drogheda that ended their season in a dramatic playoff match - but the Boynesiders went on to lose in the next stage against Finn Harps.

The 34-year-old has impressed in his first season in the dugout.

Drogheda operated off a tight budget and Shelbourne would have greater resources after coming under new ownership earlier this year.

Online Editors