Shelbourne vs St Pat's league clash to be rearranged as Dundalk awarded three points for Sligo infraction

The league meeting between Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic will be rescheduled, the FAI have confirmed.

The league clash was due to take place on Sunday August 7, but was called off less than 48 hours before after St Pat’s informed the FAI they were unable to source a charter home from Sofia after their Conference League qualifier. The Inchicore side were left stranded in Bulgaria, and only arrived back to Dublin on the morning the fixture was due to take place.

Shelbourne were understood to be furious by the game not taking place, citing the fact they had played just two home league games in three months at the time. “It is incredibly unfair on our supporters, volunteers and the Gardaí to have had the game called off at short notice,” the Drumcondra club said last month.

Days later, Shels manager Damien Duff expressed his frustration with the situation, and said he hoped the public would find out what went on.

“The stuff that went on, I’m speechless, if only people knew,” Duff told the Irish Independent after their 3-1 defeat to Drogheda United.

“I’m sure the FAI’s disciplinary committee will do the right thing. It was nonsense stuff. I’m not going to get into it, but the players were very, very angry, as was everyone. I hope people will know soon what went on. Let’s see if it all does come out, that’s all say.”

The league meeting will be rescheduled now, with a date and time to be announced in due course. Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers on Friday, and have an FAI Cup quarter-final to come against Bohemians later this month.

“An Independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture between Shelbourne FC and St Patrick’s Athletic FC, that was scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 7th 2022, is to be rescheduled and will be played on a date to be arranged by the League of Ireland,” the FAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The FAI have also confirmed that Dundalk will be awarded a 3-0 win after an independent disciplinary committee determined that Sligo Rovers fielded an ineligible player in their league meeting last week.

The ruling lifts the Lilywhites into second and three points off leaders Shamrock Rovers, although the champions have two games in hand.

On Monday, the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit charged Sligo with fielding a suspended player, after midfielder Adam McDonnell started in their 2-0 win over Dundalk. The FAI insisted McDonnell was suspended, though Sligo said they received ‘contradictory communications’ about his eligibility. The decision is a huge blow to the Bit O’Red’s European hopes. John Russell’s side face Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday.

"An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that Sligo Rovers FC fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Dundalk FC on Monday, August 29th 2022," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Committee has ruled that Sligo Rovers FC will forfeit the game by a scoreline of 0-3."

Sligo Rovers said they were 'disappointed' with the decision.

"Sligo Rovers are disappointed with the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing," said the club in a statement on Wednesday.



"While we understand and admit that an error was made on the club’s behalf, the issue was contributed to by the omission of the player’s name from two weekly suspension lists issued by the FAI to all clubs, which lead to confusion.



"The club will take further legal advice on the outcome."