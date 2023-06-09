Shelbourne takeover completed as Hull City owner Acun Ilicali becomes majority shareholder

Shelbourne are in line for the most radical transformation in their history after the takeover of the club by Hull City owner Acun Ilicali was completed.

The Turkish businessman has been linked with an Irish club for some time as he held talks with Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic, Ilicali then turning his focus on Shels.

The Reds have been owned by Dubliner Andrew Doyle since 2018 but had been seeking extra investment to lead them to another level, though a proposed bid by Southampton’s owners fell through last year.

League of Ireland Friday June 9th preview

But today Shels confirmed that “Acun Ilicali has become the majority shareholder of the club”.

The club said: “This investment will be used to support the growth and development of the club by investing in the men’s and women’s first teams, the academy, and its facilities with an ambition to make Shelbourne FC Ireland’s most successful football club.

"The deal is expected to bring additional benefit as it will create material synergy between Shelbourne FC and Hull City FC, which is fully owned by Acun Ilicali.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Shels state that "existing shareholders will continue to be investors in the club and the parties will collaborate closely for the future success of the club" but supporters will have questions about the takeover and its impact on the running of the club.

There were real reservations expressed by Dundalk fans during the talks process between their club and Ilicali, especially when Hull City manager Liam Richardson stated that the English club would effectively dictate the Reds’ style of play following the takeover.

There would also be worries about Shels becoming a feeder club for Hull, being used as a way to get around UK work permit rules for players.

Speaking before the takeover went through, manager Damien Duff admitted he would have concerns over the club’s playing style being decided by others.

“The way I see football is, a manager and a staff work at a football club to mould a team and build their style of play, how they play.

"I guess it would be worrying at any club in the world if that was to change,” Duff said in April.

Supporters will also been keen to learn of the new owner’s plans for their Tolka Park stadium, which is in need of a massive overhaul.

Some Reds fans already noted with concern that in a social media post, the Turkish media mogul called the club “Shelborune FC”.

Reds owners Andrew Doyle said: “There will be huge opportunities to leverage the synergies with the management expertise and resources of ACUNMEDYA, Shelbourne and Hull City in ways that can be very significant for everyone involved.”

In a statement on Twitter, Ilicali said there would be large-scale investment in the Reds.

“Our investments in football started with Hull City FC and now continue at full speed with our investment in Shelborune FC [sic], one of the strongest and most respected clubs in Irish League Premier Division.

"Our goal is to build a team which is competitive in European Cups and achieve significant success by recruiting and developing young talents. We have absolute faith in Irish football, Shelbourne and our amazing fans,” he said.