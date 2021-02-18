Shelbourne swoop for top St Kevin’s man as new technical director

SHELBOURNE have headhunted St Kevin’s Boys guru Alan Caffrey as their new technical director.

Caffrey attracted a stellar reputation for developing budding talent during his time at the Dublin schoolboy club, overseeing the formative years of players such as Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Dara O’Shea and Jack Byrne.

The Dubliner was also an integral link in the Saints partnership with Bohemians.

The former Gypsies player and coach spoke passionately when the accord was first struck in 2018 about how the fusion of schoolboy and League of Ireland outfits could act as an exemplar amid the emergence of the FAI’s national leagues which now start at Under-14 level.

It's understood Caffrey will be responsible for the entire football operation at Shels, from the men’s senior team, which will this season compete in the First Division, to the youngest age-groups.

Damien Duff coaches their Under-17 national league side, noting on Tuesday night how it allows him to still contribute to Irish football despite his shock exit from Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team last month.

Online Editors