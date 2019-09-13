Shelbourne are back in the big time as the Reds got the win they needed to secure the Division One title and a return to the Premier Division.

Shelbourne strike late in Drogheda to secure First Division title and promotion back to the big time

The Tolka Park club, favourites for the title in pre-season, went to United Park to face Drogheda United, knowing that a win would gift them the title with a game to spare, while Drogheda knew that two wins from their last two games could see them crowned champions.

But Shels had to fight for the win, as a lead goal from Aidan Friel on 64 minutes was cancelled out by Luke McNally.

But Shels, watched by a sell-out crowd of 2,956, responded, Oscar Brennan's 81st minute strike putting them back in front and Lorcan Fitzgerald made sure in the last minute

