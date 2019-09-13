Shelbourne strike late in Drogheda to secure First Division title and promotion back to the big time
Drogheda 1 Shelbourne 3
Shelbourne are back in the big time as the Reds got the win they needed to secure the Division One title and a return to the Premier Division.
The Tolka Park club, favourites for the title in pre-season, went to United Park to face Drogheda United, knowing that a win would gift them the title with a game to spare, while Drogheda knew that two wins from their last two games could see them crowned champions.
But Shels had to fight for the win, as a lead goal from Aidan Friel on 64 minutes was cancelled out by Luke McNally.
But Shels, watched by a sell-out crowd of 2,956, responded, Oscar Brennan's 81st minute strike putting them back in front and Lorcan Fitzgerald made sure in the last minute
Online Editors