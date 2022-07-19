Shelbourne sign Ireland U18 defender Josh Giurgi from Norwich City

Shelbourne have announced the signing of Ireland Under-18 international Josh Giurgi from Norwich City.

The 20-year-old arrives at Tolka Park after four years with the Canaries, where he progressed from the U-18 side up to the U-23s.

The Dubliner, born to Romanian parents, can play in attack and midfield, and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Giurgi was a regular for Norwich’s U-23 side and made 46 appearances across three seasons in Premier League two. The former Leixlip United player also featured for Ireland at the U-17 Euros in 2019, which was played on home soil.

"Josh came in and trained brilliantly last week and thoroughly deserves this deal,” said Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff.

“He has great quality on the ball, is very athletic and penetrates brilliantly. He is eager to rebuild his career after leaving Norwich and I am sure we can help him.”

Giurgi added, “I’m delighted to sign for this great club. The players, all of the staff and Gaffer have all been very welcoming from the start and I can’t wait to get on the pitch.”

Shelbourne forward Saoirse Noonan has departed the club and signed a new contract with Durham WFC.

Noonan initially joined Durham in January but suffered a knee injury before returning to Tolka Park on loan.

The 22-year-old scored 12 times last season as the Reds captured the Women’s National League, and has hit seven this term.

The Ireland forward also scored her first international goal last November, as Vera Pauw’s side thrashed Georgia 11-0.

“I’m delighted,” said Noonan.

“It’s definitely exciting and I’m looking forward to the season ahead. The support I received from Durham during my injury was unbelievable.

“They supported me when I was at home, and I was really grateful. Coming back to England now, fully fit, and ready to go, is a great opportunity.”