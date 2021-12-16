Shelbourne set to strengthen squad as Damien Duff looks to bring in new faces

Shelbourne will look to agree a deal with Longford to sign midfielder Aodh Dervin after reaching a compensation arrangement with Drogheda for defender Conor Kane.

Damien Duff is continuing his recruitment drive ahead of his first season in senior management and he paid tribute to the Shels board for stumping up to bring in Kane (23).

The Reds have turned their attention to Dervin (22) who came through the ranks with his local club Longford to become a first-team regular and firm favourite.

He impressed in a tough season for the Midlanders as they suffered relegation but Shels feel he could thrive in a full-time set-up.

Compensation would have to be paid to Longford to conclude a deal.

Shels are also expected to wrap up a deal to sign Dervin's 2021 team-mate Aaron O'Driscoll.

The centre half spent the campaign on loan at Longford from Mansfield Town but just needs to tie up loose ends with the English club before formally completing a transfer to Tolka Park.

Meanwhile, Dundalk are close to confirming a new contract for striking talisman Patrick Hoban.

The forward player is expected to commit to working under Stephen O'Donnell as he goes in search of the club's all-time goal-scoring record. Hoban has struck 125 times for the Lilywhites, which leaves him second in the history books behind Joey Donnelly, whose tally of 142 would be attainable if the Galwegian agreed a long-term deal.

Attacking winger Daniel Kelly has agreed a new two-year deal and there is confidence that Robbie Benson and John Mountney will follow O'Donnell from Inchicore and return to Oriel Park.