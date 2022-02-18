Bohemians will go it alone in a new Dalymount Park after Dublin City Council confirmed that Shelbourne want to withdraw from the plan for the two clubs to groundshare at the Phibsboro venue and for the Reds to purchase Tolka Park from the council.

Following a deal done in 2016, when DCC bought the Dalymount site from Bohemians in a move which cleared their €7million debt, the plan was for Bohs and Shels to play out of a brand new, 6,000 capacity stadium at Dalymount, with Bohs using Tolka Park as a temporary home while building work was being done on Dalymount. Tolka Park would then have been demolished and the site razed to make way for housing.

But a large cohort of Shels fans were opposed to the deal from the start, concerns over the loss of their traditional home while locals also backed the Save Tolka Park campaign. Shels as a club officially remained on board with the groundshare though new manager Damien Duff had expressed his own desire for the Reds to stay in Tolka.

And now DCC have confirmed that Shels want to buy back Tolka to keep as a home for the Reds and a community asset.

"Dublin City Council officials met with Shelbourne Football Club Board members today and a proposal submitted by the club to purchase Tolka Park Football Stadium from the City Council and redevelop it into a multi-sport stadium was discussed," DCC said in a statement today.

"Dublin City Council has agreed in good faith to examine the proposal in detail and will reconvene meetings with the Board of Shelbourne FC when further detail has been provided, which is expected to be received from Shelbourne FC within the next two weeks. The City Council will then carry out its due diligence on the proposal.

"Dublin City Council bought out the legal interests of various parties in both Dalymount and Tolka Park in 2016 as part of its strategic plan to develop a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park to ensure the viability of League of Ireland Football on the northside of Dublin.

"Since acquiring both grounds, significant costs have been incurred by the City Council on an annual basis to ensure that both stadiums meet the required League of Ireland stadium certification.

"The City Council is willing to examine the proposal. However, it would be based on a cost recovery model for expenditure incurred by the City Council and a firm commitment from Shelbourne FC that Tolka Park can be re-developed in a reasonable period and that adequate finance is in place. We understand that the proposals will have no financial implications for either the City Council or the State.

"Dublin City Council would like to reaffirm its commitment to developing a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park. We are continuing to work with all stakeholders including both clubs, the Government and local community groups to develop a modern municipal stadium."

Shels begin the 2022 season tonight against St Patrick's Athletic, where Tolka Park is a 4,100 sellout.