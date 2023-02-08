Shelbourne need investment to compete with the big clubs in Ireland – Damien Duff

Damien Duff admits that the lack of fresh investment into Shelbourne is holding back his team from building, as Premier Division rivals with a budget, he claims, is four times that of his own club’s, and can always outbid them in the race to sign players.

With six departures from last season’s squad, Duff has recruited from within the league for 2023, adding six new faces as well as a permanent move for loanee Matty Smith.

Twelve months ago Shels boasted of a “significant new investment” from US-based equity firm Closebreak Limited, but a recent inquiry by Sport Republic – the firm who control Southampton FC – did not lead to an investment as planned, and Shels are still looking for access to finance.

“If the investment came in I probably would have been able to quadruple my budget. It didn’t, so I have no issue. I am really happy with the squad I have,” Duff said ahead of the new season which kicks off next week.

“I think the club is in talks with many people to get to the next level. It’s not rocket science, you look at Derry, you look at St Pat’s, you look at Rovers, any big player that becomes available they are in straight away. Have I gone and chatted to these players? Yeah. Did they want to come to us? Yeah. But when money is spoken, I tap out.

“The top two or top three probably have quadruple our budget, but it doesn’t faze me whatsoever. Some big players that have signed for the big clubs with a lot of money, I have met the players but when it comes to negotiations ... it’s see you later. But I have no problem with that.

​“One bit that I stand over and that gives me hope is that of the 10 teams last year, who made the biggest improvement over the course of 36 league games and four or five cup games? Without a doubt I think it was us.

“We have players who have worked with me over the year and they have improved no end and that is what I will rely on for our success. Not paying a lot of money for them,” added Duff, who says he’s happy to retain his policy of signing younger players, which means that at 25, defender Paddy Barrett is his oldest new recruit. “A player with a lot of experience in the league that has a bit of quality costs €1,200 a week. I ain’t got that, I might be able to get one or two or three of them but a lot of the teams above can keep forking out and I can’t.

“I want loads of kids in, they don’t answer back, the reason I got Paddy in is that he’s a personality and a presence, something we have lacked before. Title-winners with medals and experience cost too much money. At the same time young kids prove they are exciting and hopefully one day they will be 26/27 and commanding these wages, with plenty of medals under their belt.”

Duff initially rejected the offer to manage Shels but was persuaded to do so and he says he’s learned a lot in his first season.

“This is something I thought I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t be up to it but I have done it, I have grown as a person on and off the pitch.

“I’d like to think and it’s out of your comfort zone, a lot of people in life go motoring along but I did something I was scared of, and I am grateful for it,” he added.