Shelbourne mourn passing of ‘truly great number 6’ Paddy Roberts

Shelbourne are today mourning the loss of former player Paddy Roberts, who won every domestic honour with the Reds and also starred in European matches against the likes of Barcelona.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Paddy Roberts, a true Shels legend and season ticket holder until recent years. Paddy was a stalwart of the great Gerry Doyle team. May he RIP," Shels said today.

The Drimnagh native lined out for the Reds from 1960 to 1969, making almost 150 league appearances. He made his league debut at the end of the 1959/60 season and helped Shels win the league in 1961/62.

A runner-up in the FAI Cup final in 1962, when Shels lost to Shamrock Rovers, he earned a winner's medal in 1963, Roberts scoring in a 2-0 win over Cork Hibernians in the final.

Roberts remained loyal to Shels even after Gerry Doyle's side broke up in 1969 and he was a season ticket holder in recent years.

Roberts was on hand for the club's entry into Europe as he played in their first venture into UEFA competition, a 7-1 aggregate loss to Sporting Lisbon in 1962.

A year later he featured at home and away to Barcelona in the Cup Winners Cup and Roberts contributed when Shels knocked out Belenenses in 1964 before narrowly losing to Atletico Madrid.

"Roberts had a fan-base of his own. This became clear in 1969 he was awarded a testimonial in which players including Eamon Dunphy, Don Givens, Mick Leech, Turlough O’Connor and Paddy Mulligan all togged out to pay their own respect to the truly great Shels No. 6," club historian Sean Fitzpatrick wrote of Roberts.