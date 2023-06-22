Shelbourne insist decision to cut lower ranked underage teams due to restraints on training facilities

Shelbourne have indicated that a decision to disband two of their lower ranked teams in the Dublin and District Schoolboys League is a consequence of the restraints created by the access to training facilities.

The Reds released a statement today in response to an online storm generated by tweets about an unnamed club removing sides that operate below DDSL Premier level.

In response to queries from Independent.ie amongst others, Shels academy director Colm Barron released a statement today to clarify changes to their underage structure

It comes just after the takeover of Shels by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali with a need to improve training facilities top of Damien Duff’s wishlist.

Shels claim that ‘significant’ challenges in this department means they can no longer run the same volume of underage sides.

Barron’s missive referenced the number of teams Shels field for both boys and girls below their League of Ireland sides.

“One remarkable aspect of our academy’s growth is that it has occurred while other professional clubs’ academies have faced reductions in size,” said Barron.

“As we continue to expand, we face important decisions regarding the provision of a high-quality football program to our community and club.

"These decisions revolve around factors such as access to facilities and the availability of coaches and managers who can deliver the required training expected of our academy.

“While planning for the upcoming season, we recognized that due to resources and capacity constraints, two of our DDSL teams could not be accommodated in our future plans.

"We communicated this to the affected teams toward the end of May while the current season was still ongoing.

“The teams affected were viewed together toward the end of the season and assessed by the respective managers before upcoming trials in July.

"All affected managers were assured that they would still have roles within our academy should they choose to remain.

“The club is working tirelessly to expand its opportunities and to enhance the facilities that we use. The challenges we face are significant, but we believe the amendments to the structures of our academy will ensure we can make the most meaningful long term positive impact on young people and continue to provide an exceptional footballing experience for all our players.

“The future of Shelbourne FC’s academy is undeniably bright. Our commitment to player development, both at the elite and grassroots level, remains at the forefront of everything we do.”