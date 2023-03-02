Shelbourne cancel ticket orders made by Bohemians fans for home section of Tolka Park

24 February 2023; Bohemians supporters before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shelbourne have cancelled some ticket orders for home sections made by Bohemians fans, ahead of their sold-out Dublin derby clash at Tolka Park on Friday.

Bohs' entire away allocation of 850 tickets sold out to members within six minutes last Monday.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash at Tolka, Shels have said that any away fan who is found to have a home ticket outside of the stadium will not be permitted entry to the match.

"Shelbourne FC have cancelled a number of ticket orders for home sections made by away fans," said Shelbourne in a statement.

"Any away fan who is identified with a home ticket outside of the ground will not be permitted entry to the ground.

"For the safety and comfort of all spectators Garda and stadium security will proactively monitor the situation to ensure a safe environment for all fans."

Bohs come into the game top of the table, having won their opening two games against Cork City and Dundalk, while Shels drew 0-0 with Drogheda on the opening night before St Pat's defeated them 1-0 last Friday.

Bohs were unbeaten against Shels in their four league meetings last season, with two wins and two draws, while their last meeting saw the Reds win 3-0 in the FAI Cup quarter-final last September.

"Everyone who was here for that game last year needs to learn from that experience, the empty feeling of leaving the ground on such a big occasion with nothing," Bohs boss Declan Devine said ahead of the derby.

"It's going to be a very tough game. Shelbourne have been very unlucky in their opening two games. They were unfortunate not to beat Drogheda and they were unfortunate to lose to St Pat’s. They played really well in both games."