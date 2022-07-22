Shelbourne boost European hopes with win at UCD

Seán Boyd of Shelbourne celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over UCD at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shelbourne made it back-to-back victories with a 2-0 win over ten-man UCD to keep their European hopes alive.

Returning after a two-week break, Sean Boyd’s penalty on 55 minutes put Shelbourne ahead after Jack Moylan was fouled inside the box.

UCD captain Jack Keaney was sent off for the challenge before substitute Daniel Carr’s spectacular injury-time strike sealed three points for the Reds.

Damien Duff’s side are now five points off St Patrick’s Athletic in fourth, with a game in hand.

The Students had held Shelbourne to a 0-0 draw in February, but were second best on this occasion.

Tommy Lonergan went closest to levelling for the hosts, but couldn’t guide his header on target, as they missed the chance to lift themselves off the bottom.

Josh Giurgi made his Shelbourne debut in place of Jad Hakiki, after signing from Norwich City on Tuesday.

It was the hosts who started brighter in sunny Belfield. Shelbourne struggled initially with UCD’s high press, led by Dylan Duffy and Mark Dignam.

The visitors soon settled though, as Boyd failed to convert JJ Lunney’s whipped cross.

UCD’s Michael Gallagher broke free down the right-wing soon after, but his poor cross was easily cleared.

The Reds best chance of the half fell to Shane Farrell, but his tame effort failed to trouble Lorcan Healy.

UCD’s Sean Brennan found a pocket of space just before the break, but he blazed his effort over the bar, in an opening half short of clear-cut chances.

Shelbourne’s top scorer Sean Boyd should have put his side ahead after the restart but skewed his volley wide in front of an open goal.

The evening's turning point arrived soon after though, as Moylan broke through on goal before being dragged down inside the box by Keaney.

The defender saw red before Boyd confidently dispatched the penalty, his seventh goal of the season.

Moylan was denied a fifth league goal by the offside flag minutes later, as the Drumcondra outfit upped the tempo.

UCD almost equalised through Lonergan, before Carr skipped past his man on 93 minutes, and curled the ball into the top corner to send the sizable travelling support home happy.

UCD: Healy; Gallagher, Keaney, Todd, Osam (Haist 83); Higgins (Lonergan 57), Brennan (Dunne 57), Keane, Caffrey; Duffy (Nolan 70), Dignam (Ryan 57).

Shelbourne: Clarke; Kane, Ledwidge (O’Driscoll 87), Byrne, Griffin, Giurgi (McManus 46); Molloy (Dervin 88), Lunney; Moylan, Boyd (Carr 85), Farrell.

Referee: Alan Patchell.