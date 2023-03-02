Shel-shocked Bohemians look to right wrongs of last year’s Tolka Park collapse

Selling out their allocation of 850 tickets for an away game against Shelbourne in a matter of minutes was a sign that Bohemians' supporters are willing to revisit the scene of the crime.

And while a 3-0 FAI Cup loss away to Shelbourne last season was the lowest point in a forgettable season, one of the survivors of that day insists that the Bohs crop of 2023 have a different mentality as they aim to cling on to top spot in the Premier Division.

Derek Pender, working as interim boss in the wake of Keith Long's dismissal, made no attempt to hide his disgust with the players who put on their worst display of the season in that tame Cup defeat away to Shels, labelling it as "disgraceful, embarrassing".

Declan McDaid is one of only two players from the Gypsies' starting XI that day who is still at the club and as table-toppers Bohs head back to Tolka Park, he senses a different mood.

"That was a bad day. Nobody of the whole eleven turned up, even the subs who came on at half-time," the Scottish winger admits.

"It was weird, a complete off-day. Everyone had an off day, not just one or two. We need to put that right because that was a real disappointment, especially in the Cup and the chance to get into a cup final.

"There is a big turnaround, but the team this year seems to be flying. Hopefully we have a better chance this year and we will remember that going into this game," added former Dundee player McDaid, who admits he struggled to settle after a midf-season move.

"I obviously came halfway through the season and from what I heard it was a poor first half to the season, and maybe boys' heads went. Maybe it was a mentality, I don't know where it came from. But it's definitely gone now this season and long may that continue.

"The gaffer will make that continue and if you're not working hard, you probably won't play. Everyone knows that. Even if you're not starting, there is no sulking. Everyone wants to get the next jersey and everyone who has it, wants to keep it, so there's a real fight for it.”

Manager Declan Devine has also touched on the Shels shambles from last season.

“There are players here who played in that game who have really stepped up to the plate this season," Devine said.

“And everyone who was here for that game last year needs to learn from that experience - the empty feeling of leaving the ground on such a big occasion with nothing.

"We have to have belief and quality on the ball, and play to the levels we are capable of playing. We have got to make sure that when we leave Tolka Park at 10.30pm on Friday night that we leave with no regrets.”