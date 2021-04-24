Sheedy fighting for survival at troubled Waterford

John Sheridan’s time as Waterford manager ended after just eight games.

One of his former Ireland team-mates, Kevin Sheedy, will make it seven matches in charge today, when a troubled Blues side play Longford.

And while he could at least make it as far as the eight-game stage, few on Suirside would bet the farm on Sheedy having a long stay, with problems on and off the field that could make it a very short stay for him and his sidekick Mike Newell.

Apart from a 2-1 win away to Derry City earlier this month, it’s been all defeats for Waterford, and it’s only the terrible form of Derry which keeps Waterford off the bottom, though Derry will hope for a new-manager bounce from Ruaidhri Higgins.

Waterford have problems throughout the camp. Newell had only returned from a touchline ban when he was dismissed during a midweek defeat away to St Pat’s, so he will now serve another ban. That suspension won’t kick in just yet so he will be at Sheedy’s side for the game at home to Longford today, but how long the duo remain at the RSC is in question.

Sheedy and Newell have two issues to deal with – inter-related problems. On the field, they have a lot of work to do, as six defeats, and no clean sheets, in seven games is a clear concern.

With Dundalk expected to pick up form, and a firm belief that Derry can’t be any worse than they have been already, defeats in the next two games, Longford and Dundalk at home, could see the Blues adrift at the bottom.

“Longford is our biggest game of the season,” says once source at the club.

But there’s also issues to be dealt with internally. Those close to the squad are believed to be concerned over the standard of training while popular veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy has also been dropped from the squad.

While Sheridan relied heavily on his coaching staff, mainly locals who were ex-Waterford players such as John Frost and David Breen, senior players now feel that Sheedy and Newell look only to each other, not to those outside of that axis, for advice. Despite the cloud which hung over his exit and the “pub league” remarks which he was accused of making, Sheridan was reasonably successful at the RSC, before he left for Wigan, the side in third place when he left.

Will the Sheedy/Newell team walk or will they be pushed if the results do not improve? Club sources fear that owner Lee Power has neither the time nor the finance to axe his manager and find a replacement as he has bigger fish to fry, trying to keep his other club, Swindon Town, in League One. But defeat to Longford could spell the end for Sheedy.

Read More

Irish Independent