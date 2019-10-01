Shane Duffy out of Ireland's Euro double header as Jack Byrne makes 24-man squad

Shane Long and Robbie Brady are still out in the cold with Mick McCarthy as they have been left out of the 24-man squad for the Euro 2020 double header against Georgia and Switzerland while David McGoldrick is unavailable due to injury.

McCarthy today avoided the routine of naming a provisional panel and trimming that down to a travelling party by selecting his squad for the two away games.

Blackburn Rovers pair Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan are both called up, McCarthy needing defensive cover as Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh are injured while Enda Stevens is suspended for the game in Tbilisi.

Jack Byrne, Josh Cullen, James Collins, Mark Travers and Kieran O'Hara, who all made their debuts against Bulgaria last month, keep their places in the squad.

But even with the absence of McGoldrick through injury, there is no place for veteran Long, despite a number of sub appearances for Southampton.

"I won’t even start thinking about the team for that game until the players turn up at the Hotel on Sunday and I see who we have available," McCarthy told fai.ie.

"We have injuries and suspensions and I know that better than anyone. But there's nothing I can do about them. It happens in football.

"That's why we changed almost the entire team for the Bulgaria game last month and look how well the players who came in like Josh, Alan Browne, John Egan and Kevin Long did.

"They put their hands up for selection and gave me something to think about. Now it's time to think about them for Georgia and I look forward to getting back on the training ground on Monday and starting the countdown to these two massive games in earnest."

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)

Online Editors