Shane Duffy joins Irish contingent at Norwich City after signing three-year deal

Ireland defender Shane Duffy says he’s ready for a new chapter in his career after signing a three-year-deal with Championship side Norwich City.

Duffy will join the Canaries on July 1 on a free transfer with his current deal at Fulham expiring at the end of this month.

The 31-year-old will hope the move can bring to an end a frustrating last 18 months at club level. The centre-half was a mainstay for Brighton, having signed in 2016, but fell out of favour midway through the 2021/22 season after returning from a loan spell at Celtic, starting just three league games after Christmas for the Seagulls.

A loan move to Fulham followed last season, which was later made permanent, but the Derry native spent the majority of the season on the bench playing just 17 minutes of Premier League football across the campaign.

Last week, the 55-cap international missed out on Stephen Kenny’s squad for this month's Euro qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar as a result of his lack of minutes. He was also left out of the squad last March for the double-header against Latvia and France due to injury, but his place was already under threat due to his lack of game time at club level.

But now after penning a three-year contract with the Canaries, who finished in 13th last season and seven points off the play-offs, he’ll look to force his way back into Kenny’s squad in upcoming camps.

"As soon as I first heard about it, I've been excited. I spoke with the head coach and some people at the club, and they've really made me excited about this opportunity,” said Duffy, who will link up with fellow Irish internationals Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele at Carrow Road.

League of Ireland Friday June 9th preview

"I know it's a great club, with a lot of Irish connections as well. They speak very highly about the club.

"I'm ready for a new chapter in my career and I'm excited to help the team get back to the Premier League."

“We’re delighted to welcome Shane to the club. He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage,” added Norwich head coach David Wagner, with Duffy his third signing of the summer.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.

“From my conversations with Shane, his vision was clear. You can feel that determination and hunger to play and win football games. I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to our group.”