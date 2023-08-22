Shamrock Rovers youngster Justin Ferizaj makes move to Serie A side Frosinone

Shamrock Rovers have announced the departure of midfielder Justin Ferizaj to join Serie A side Frosinone.

Ferizaj (18) broke into the Hoops first team last year and made a strong impression both domestically and in Europe, including the Europa Conference League group stages - he started in the Tallaght games with Djurgardens and Molde

However, he has not figured for Stephen Bradley's side this term after falling out of favour and there has been persistent speculation around his future.

Rovers announced today that Ferizaj has joined Italian top flight newcomers Frosinone.

It's understood they secured a small up front fee with strong clauses for a player whose contract was running down.