Shamrock Rovers’ winless start continues as Derry City show title intentions at packed Tallaght Stadium

It’s a novel concept really. Bring two teams who like to play football together on a good surface in a modern stadium and you end up with a pretty decent product.

This was a really enjoyable game of football, rich in storylines with a feeling of significance that you wouldn’t normally associate with the third game of a season.

That said, there would be a slight danger in attaching too much of it to this result, even if this victory puts Derry City top of the table.

Shamrock Rovers were unlucky to lose this encounter and will start to rack up the points when their defensive spine is restored; don’t be fooled by a return of two points from three games which leaves them second from bottom. On this evidence, they will start to motor pretty soon.

But this does present a test of the mind, for Derry will view this as a psychological blow. Ruaidhri Higgins’ side lost momentum last term after an undeserved defeat at this venue.

The celebrations here after a game where they were under siege for spells reflected the importance of the bottom line in terms of generating good vibes.

Higgins spent this week in Sweden dealing with the aftermath of the tragic death of his brother Kevin, and his emotion at full-time was understandable with the travelling fans in the 7,626 attendance chanting his name.

All the talk beforehand was about the weakened Shamrock Rovers defence, suspensions creating an unlikely trio of Sean Gannon, Gary O’Neill and Sean Kavanagh, two converted full backs either side of a central midfielder.

But what it overlooked is that Rovers were stacked further up the park and they had the technical ability to control good periods of the first half, with quick passing making Derry look ragged.

After a decent start, the visitors were pegged back but they took the lead with a classic counter in the 18th minute, a Rovers corner breaking down with Will Patching releasing Ben Doherty who showed speed and composure to race clear and convert.

For the left full Doherty, it was by far the highlight of a first half where he frequently found himself one-on-one with Neil Farrugia, the Rovers wing back who is going to attract considerable cross channel if he stays fit.

Maybe the end product doesn’t always match the build-up play but his athleticism continually stretched the Candystripes.

That said, the equaliser came from another route with a good advantage from ref Neil Doyle after the marauding O’Neill was fouled.

Derry dozed as a pair of new signings combined, Estonian midfielder Markus Poom releasing Sligo native Johnny Kenny who rocketed the ball past Brian Maher.

Rovers had enough chances to take the lead into the interval, with left wing back Clarke, who erred in the build-up to Doherty’s goal, frustrated by his role in a pair of near misses, a shot of his own before a cross for Graham Burke was cleared.

It turned out to be a crucial period in terms of the outcome. Rovers struggled to find the same levels from the restart with Derry compact and pressing with more intent.

They went ahead in the 54th minute when Ryan Graydon, who was starting to make his presence felt, got in behind Kavanagh and teed up Jamie McGonigle for a right footer that brought back memories of his FAI Cup opener in November.

Derry did a better job of managing their advantage second time around, although there were let-offs when Kenny miscontrolled one over the top and the arrival of Rory Gaffney added weight to the Hoops attack.

The champions are the masters of the late goal and it was no surprise to see them apply pressure in the six minutes of added time. But Derry held out to build their belief this year will spin a new story.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Gannon, O’Neill, Kavanagh (Hoare 80); Farrugia, Watts (Burt 80), Poom, Clarke; Byrne, Burke (Power 74); Kenny (Gaffney 74).

Derry City: Maher, Coll, Connolly, S McEleney, Doherty; Diallo (McEneff 76), P McEleney ; Graydon (C Kavanagh 86), Patching, O’Neill (B Kavanagh 81); McGonigle (Boyce 81).

Referee: Neil Doyle.