Shamrock Rovers are champions of Ireland once again, and with two games to spare, as Derry City's failure to win away to Sligo Rovers means that the Hoops retain their title.

Sunday's clash between Rovers and Derry in Tallaght Stadium will not now be a title decider but instead will be a night of celebration for Stephen Bradley's outfit who have won their third successive title, with Rovers seven points clear of Derry with two league games to play.

Derry had hoped that their recent run of form - seven successive league wins from August into October - could carry on and allow them push Rovers until the last day of the campaign.

But a draw at home to Shelbourne on Friday and another draw on Monday night, 0-0 away to Sligo, guarantees Rovers that title retention - their 20th championship in total.

City needed a string of saves from goalkeeper Brian Maher to keep them in the game in the first half, and while City were an improved side in the second half, with Sligo netminder Richard Brush called into action, Derry could not get the goal they needed even as they emptied their bench with chances in the five minutes of added time while Max Mata almost won it for Sligo deep into injury time, and had to settle for a point.

That was another frustration for City against their north-west rivals as Derry took just five points from their four meetings this term.

The Rovers camp had stressed in recent weeks that while they wanted to impress in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, retaining the league and securing Champions League football for next season was the main aim for this year.

"We spoke during the week and said to the players there's a lot of noise outside about the title race and to just be calm and focus on what we do. It's got us to this point, to being the best team in the country and just stay with it no matter what happens and when we went one down, you could see there was no panic, no deer in the headlights moments," Bradley said after last week's win over St Pat's put them within sight of the league, Rovers now able to enjoy Thursday's European tie at home to Belgian side Gent without the stress of the title race.