Shamrock Rovers warn against arrogance of under-rating European opposition

The Shamrock Rovers camp believe that their Champions League loss to an under-rated Icelandic side was a reality check for their European ambitions as well as the League of Ireland’s confidence in its place in Europe.

Breidablik came to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday as underdogs, largely based, in comparison to Rovers, on their lack of domestic success (just two Icelandic league titles in their history) and also their European record – this is just their ninth UEFA campaign and while Rovers have twice made the group stages, Breidablik have never made it past the third qualifying round.

But they took a 1-0 lead back to Iceland for Tuesday’s second leg and while Rovers maintain that they can improve on their performance, especially a sub-par first-half display, Breidablik will expect to advance to a second round tie against FC Copenhagen.

There was some criticism, from within the Hoops’ support as well as the wider public, that an Icelandic club with players who are technically part-time could win away to the Irish champions who are full-time, along the lines of the disappointment that followed Rovers’ European exit at the hands of Estonian opposition two years ago. But while he insists that Rovers can still advance, defender Roberto Lopes maintains that the opposition were better than their reputation among the Irish public.

​“That mentality needs to change, we need to respect every team that we play, they are all champions of their own league, no matter what the country is,” says Lopes, who has had similar experiences in his time with the national team of Cape Verde.

“It’s something I learned playing international football. I am going to countries I never heard of before and you get a good game. You can look at the teams outside looking at teams from Ireland, they get a shock when they come here, there are plenty of good teams in this competition and they are there for a reason, they are a good side. But we are more than capable of matching them and beating them.”

Manager Stephen Bradley was of the same thought. “The part of it where we are supposed to beat these, that’s arrogant, I don’t play with that at all,” he said. “I said before the game that they were a good side and we saw that, they were unseeded but that’s their co-efficient as a nation, not them as a team. We have to be very careful in Ireland, just because we don’t understand their team that we should beat them, it’s very arrogant when people speak like that. Like I said Tallinn were a good side a few years ago and no one believed us.

“They are a good side, but that doesn’t mean we can’t beat them, of course we can beat them,” added Bradley, who hopes to recall Neil Farrugia from injury for the Iceland trip.