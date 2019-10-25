Shamrock Rovers warm up for FAI Cup final by brushing aside Cork City

Shamrock Rovers barely had to break sweat as they warmed up for their FAI Cup final against Dundalk with a facile win over Cork City to close off the league season on a high.

Shamrock Rovers barely had to break sweat as they warmed up for their FAI Cup final against Dundalk with a facile win over Cork City to close off the league season on a high.

Jack Byrne will have a bigger stage, and a more substantial crowd, for that Lansdowne Road date next week but he showed how he can impact a game here, scoring one goal and creating another.

When Cork won the league title just two years ago, they finished 22 points above Rovers, but this season the gulf between the two is painful to take for Cork who somehow must rebuild under Neale Fenn next season.

Poor control from Conor McCarthy gifted Rovers possession on 17 minutes and Byrne scored from distance, while on 26 minutes the Hoops were 2-0 up, Byrne’s corner headed in by Lee Grace.

Cork goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan pulled off a series of saves in the second half but was beaten again on 74 minutes by Graham Burke’s free-kick.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace; Finn, McEneff (Bolger 46), O’Neill (B Kavanagh 66), Byrne, S Kavanagh (Farrugia 46); Burke, Greene.

Cork – Ryan; Horgan, Casey, McCarthy, Hurley; O’Connor, Byrne, Buckley (Holland 46), Coustrain (Dinaga 59); Stokes (Doyle 86); O’Brien-Whitmarsh

Ref – D McGraith

Online Editors