Shamrock Rovers' vision now paying big dividends

In late 2018, when Uefa announced their intention to introduce a third club competition, ears pricked up in Tallaght. Shamrock Rovers had a focus for their plan to return to the summit of Irish football.

Uefa’s reasons for introducing the competition were stated from the outset: “More matches for more clubs from more associations.”

However, the small print made it clear that the sides best placed to capitalise were league winning teams from smaller countries. “The aim was always to win the league last year (2020) because the Conference was coming in this year,” explains their manager Stephen Bradley, “We knew how important it would be.”

And that scenario has come to pass. It used to be one and done for Irish clubs in Europe but the picture has changed for the title holders.

Rovers started this year knowing that if they got knocked out of the Champions League at the first hurdle by Slovan Bratislava, they would drop to the Conference League to meet other domestic champions who had also fallen by the wayside either in the main competition or the stripped down Europa League.

Teams who won their first Champions League tie were guaranteed a crack at the Europa League and then the Conference League in that order.

The Flora Tallinn side that Shamrock Rovers will meet in a two-legged tie worth €3m are a case study.

After brushing past Malta’s Hibernians in their Champions League opener, Legia Warsaw ended their interest in the big one. Flora then dropped to the Europa League where they lost a penalty shoot-out to Cypriot top dogs Omonia Nicosia. But they have a third life now, facing a Rovers team that got a bye through the Conference second round as consolation for their heartbreaking loss to Bratislava, and then breezed past Albania’s Teuta Durres.

By contrast, non-league winning qualifiers from small countries need to perform heroics to get within sight of the group stages and all that has really changed is that they now have to try and win four Conference League ties instead of four Europa League ties.

The first round field is weaker, but there’s little difference once you get closer to the business end and there’s no second chance. Bohs and Dundalk both came agonisingly close to reaching the play-off round, missing late chances against PAOK and Vitesse Arnhem respectively that would have brought their games to extra-time.

Bohs will regret not bringing a bigger lead to Greece, and went out 3-2 on aggregate to a club that operates in a different world.

After a topsy turvy draw in Holland Vinny Perth’s Dundalk were banging the door down in the dying stages of a 2-1 defeat in Tallaght that sent them packing.

Vitesse manager Thomas Letsch didn’t sugarcoat the reality afterwards. “We were really lucky,” said the boss of a team that finished fourth in the Eredivisie last term. By Uefa’s reckoning, that is the seventh strongest league in Europe.

At the moment, an underperforming Dundalk sit seventh in the League of Ireland, a league ranked 38th out of 55 as it stands.

Collectively, the Irish performances this year have hit the highest bar since the current grading system was introduced. But the bottom line is that Rovers were always likely to be the last team involved.

Even if Bohs had somehow managed to oust PAOK, their play-off opponent would have been Croatia’s Rijeka who hammered Hibs of Scotland 4-1 on Thursday evening.

After scraping past Dundalk, Vitesse must try and overcome Belgian giants Anderlecht over two legs. Contrast that tie with Shamrock Rovers v Flora Tallinn or the quirkier pairing of Riga FC (Latvia) v Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) and it’s night and day.

Spurs, Roma, Feyenoord and a host of other established European regulars were also lingering in the part of the draw that champions were cordoned off from. That’s why Perth had to admit on Thursday evening that, ultimately, the only way that Dundalk can plausibly think of group stage football again is by reclaiming their league title at home.

“The champions route is paramount,” he said. “Otherwise you’re relying on a bit of luck.”

Bohs and Dundalk will still collect €850,000 for their laudable efforts. Sligo Rovers’ error-strewn first round defeat to Iceland’s FH was the only poor performance from an Irish club, and the fact they backed it up with home reverses to Cork City and Finn Harps suggests they hit a run of terrible form at the wrong time.

Perth suggested that Irish football is turning a tide, referencing the quality of young coaches and a transition to a more technical style of play. Better pitches and better stadiums have brought the best out of home based players, which certainly gives the authorities food for thought.

There is always a danger, though, that Uefa’s attempt to throw scraps from the top table to the lesser lights can create inequalities in their own constituencies. After all, Dundalk were dominant, winning five leagues in seven years, before idiosyncratic decisions from their ownership opened the door and Rovers stepped inside.

If Shamrock Rovers play to their potential over the next 180 minutes, a plan hatched three years ago will be falling perfectly into place.