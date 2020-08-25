Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians clash to be postponed over Ireland U21 training camp

The table-topping meeting of Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians on September 5 is set to be called off because of an Irish U21 training camp.

Rovers have requested for the game to be postponed because Neil Farrugia and Liam Scales are in Jim Crawford's plans for a gathering in Northern Ireland in preparation for the remainder of their qualifying campaign.

The FAI had offered to let the players return to their clubs on Thursday ahead of the Saturday game but that wasn't deemed sufficient in terms of preparation.

Bohemians duo Danny Grant and Danny Mandroiu will also be with the U-21 team so their boss Keith Long has no issue with the Rovers request which will have to be granted.

However, Long said today that he wasn't keen on the general scheduling of games around the likelihood of call-ups. Grant and Mandroiu will miss his side's FAI Cup clash with Cabinteely next Monday.

"It shouldn't be a situation where you have an international window with a league game and cup game scheduled in the same week," said Long today.

"It has to be better planning but we have said this for years so it is what it is to a certain extent. I shouldn't be having conversations with the U-21 manager. He should be concentrating on preparing a team because they have a big game against Italy (in October) and they want to do well.

"If we were to call off both games, I'm sure it wouldn't go down too well and we would get squeezed in somewhere where it's not ideal either."

Long said it had 'crossed his mind' to put in for the Tallaght game to be rescheduled but Rovers had got there first.

The Hoops are two points clear of Bohs heading into the encounter. Both sides are in Europa League action on Thursday which is why their cup games were fixed for Monday.

"Neil Farrugia and Liam Scales are playing in their team. They both played last week against Shelbourne. It's perfectly understandable and I have no issues that Rovers want to postpone the game because we're in the same boat ourselves. It's not ideal," said Long.

"The two Dannys for us will be away on training camp with the 21s all week. They would probably end up coming back with us for the Friday session before a Saturday kick-off, it would be far from ideal. It's just a situation that should never happen.

"Because we're such a young league, and this is the point, you're going to have these players in squads and being drafted into squads at U21 level and U19 level, which you can't postpone games for.

"Because we're such a young league I think you have to make allowances in your calendar for international windows, it's not rocket science. I'm not blaming the FAI for it either. It's an imperfect situation that we're in but when you're doing your calendar season, account for the international windows.

"I know the logic behind not having them is there are very little players that will be in your senior international team but, for example, if there was an U19 camp this week or next week we would have Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney probably gone as well and that's four players possibly gone from your first-team squad.

"It's hard to deal with. The younger the player you have in your group, the harder the impact. I can fully understand why Rovers called it off."

