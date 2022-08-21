Shamrock Rovers turn on the style to take another step towards title with comprehensive win over Dundalk

If Thursday’s lesson in Ferencvaros was a dent to the ego, this was the ideal way for all involved with Shamrock Rovers to restore their confidence.

Long term, this was the game that mattered most this week. With Europa Conference League group stage football assured regardless, Hungary was a free hit that ended up delivering a few unwanted punches.

Yet it’s the status of champions that allows Stephen Bradley’s side to benefit from back-door routes in Europe.

That’s why in the aftermath of Thursday, minds immediately shifted to the visit of their main title rivals. Indeed, the second-half subs in the Groupama Arena were conceived with this top-two clash in mind.

It all worked out in the end for Bradley, with his team showing the savvy that has made them the number one side on their own patch to go seven clear at the top with a game in hand.

The final scoreline didn’t quite reflect the balance of play, but Rovers showed composure at the decisive moments to clinically put this game to bed, executing a game-plan to wait and find the right time to go direct and punish Dundalk’s high line.

They’re in that place now with 10 games remaining. Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell did not declare the race over, yet admitted he didn’t expect Rovers to slip up.

This game was effectively decided by a pair of first-half counter-attacks from the Hoops, finding weakness in Dundalk at a time where the visitors perhaps thought they were starting to get on top.

Threat

Front pair Rory Gaffney and Aaron Greene weren’t capable of stretching the Ferencvaros rearguard midweek, but they found Dundalk much more accommodating defensively.

The strong-running thirtysomethings were a threat from the outset, and Ronan Finn could have put the hosts ahead inside a minute, yet the opener followed a period where Dundalk owned the ball.

However, an interception and pass out of defence from Dan Cleary – one of four ex-Dundalk players in the Rovers starting XI – allowed Gaffney to open out and get away from Robbie McCourt before crossing for Greene to score.

For McCourt, who made a desperate lunge to try and take down Gaffney, it was effectively the last act with injury ending his contribution early.

With Andy Boyle suspended and Brian Gartland injured, O’Donnell was so light on defenders that to bring in playmaker Keith Ward in his place and switch Robbie Benson to left-back with Darragh Leahy shifting inside. Dundalk did have plenty of the ball, yet Rovers weren’t too perturbed by that as they were able to soak pressure and then threaten every time they shifted the ball forward quickly.

With Patrick Hoban a significant absentee, O’Donnell went with John Martin through the middle and he had a goal chalked off for a foul on Dan Cleary.

Dundalk fell asleep from the resultant free; it was all too easy for Greene to nip into space in behind and execute the perfect pass for Richie Towell to power past Nathan Sheppard.

Towell, a one-time Lilywhite favourite, was booked for celebrating in front of away fans that had been on his back from the outset.

O’Donnell’s side had a mountain to climb and he was animated on the sideline throughout, with his team continuing to enjoy territorial pressure without ever looking like they had the requisite cutting edge.

Alan Mannus was eventually called into action just after the hour mark, acrobatically preventing a Ward free from finding the top corner.

History repeated in the aftermath with a near miss punished by another direct advance, with Greene once again breaching the high line and waiting for the ideal time to tee up Gaffney for his goal. That was game over, with Mannus producing an exhibition of goalkeeping in the final quarter to prevent Dundalk from registering a consolation.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Hoare, Cleary (Ferizaj 79), Grace; Finn (Farrugia 59), O’Neill, Watts (Kavanagh 67), Lyons; Towell; Gaffney (Emakhu 67), Greene (Byrne 67).

Dundalk – Sheppard, Macari, Bone, McCourt (Ward 25), Leahy (Mountney 73); Lewis, Sloggett (Adams 64); Bradley, Benson, O’Kane (Hauge 45); Martin (McMillan 64)

Ref – Rob Harvey