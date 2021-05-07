Shamrock Rovers to send Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia to specialist in London over hamstring problem

Neil Farrugia of Shamrock Rovers leaves the pitch with an injury against Waterford

Shamrock Rovers are set to send Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia to a specialist in London in an attempt to fix the hamstring problem that has put his career on hold.

The highly rated Farrugia has been dogged by hamstring issues and made a short lived comeback against Waterford on Monday before withdrawing injured after a recurrence in the same area.

Bradley hit out at the FAI afterwards, tracing this issue back to an U-21 camp in the autumn, expressing the opinion that Farrugia did too much in that gathering.

Rovers have struggled to get to the root of the issue despite seeking opinions around Europe and placing the Dubliner on his own training routine.

Sporting Director Stephen McPhail sought advice from his old colleague Craig Bellamy who suffered with similar issues in his youth.

But the next step now is to book a trip to England with a view to getting a fresh opinion.

"It doesn't look great to be honest," said Bradley this morning, speaking ahead of Rovers big game with St Patrick's Athletic tomorrow.

"We're just waiting on an appointment to get him to London and get an opinion off a specialist in terms of where we go next with it. It doesn't look good at the moment.

"I'm just gutted for him because he's worked so hard the last few months to get back and then for it to happen again, it's just really disappointing for Neil.

"This guy (the specialist) works with all sportspeople from all around the world. Hopefully next week we can get in. We've had a few scans and they've all been sent to London so we're just waiting on exactly what it is.

"Neil is down. Naturally so.He's worked so hard, incredibly hard. He wanted to be back on the pitch three or four weeks ago because he's felt ready, he's done everything, he's ticked every box.

"He's looked at every aspect at the rehab and we've been overly cautious with him. I've no doubt he will come back stronger and better from it."

Ex-UCD starlet Farrugia was held back by hamstring difficulty in 2019 as well, the year where the left winger joined the Tallaght club from the students.

Rovers have put him on his own schedule to try and overcome the hurdle.

"When we spoke to people months ago around Europe, the common denominator of everything was that these guys need to train separately and differently to the group.

"They still need to work as hard but on different days, and at different times, and different types of training. Stephen Mc (Phail) played with Craig Bellamy for a long time and had a really good conversation with him about it and he was the same for most of his career. Neil is on a different programme to everyone else."