Shamrock Rovers to kick-off title defence with derby clash against St Pat's

Shamrock Rovers will kick off the defence of their Premier Division title next season with a Dublin derby at home to St Patrick's Athletic while FAI Cup holders Dundalk travel to face Sligo Rovers.

The fixture list for the 2021 campaign, which plans for a series of 36 games finishing up on November 19th, was released today, after clubs were

informed of the financial package from the FAI which is needed to get the season up and running, clubs told to budget for having no crowds admitted.

The season takes a mid-season break from May 29th to June 12th and the FAI Cup campaign kicks in on the weekend of July 25.

The FAI Cup final is down to take place on November 28th but, for the second season in a row, the EA Sports Cup has been shelved.

The opening weekend of the league sees Rovers play St Pat's, Drogheda United host Waterford, Bohemians away to Finn Harps, Longford Town host Derry CIty and Dundalk traveling to play Sligo.

The first league clash between Rovers and Dundalk is in the third week of the campaign.

Online Editors