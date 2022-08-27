Shamrock Rovers to kick off group stage in Tallaght as Europa Conference League fixtures are confirmed

Shamrock Rovers will begin their Europa Conference League campaign at home to Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday September 8.

UEFA this morning confirmed the order of play for games with TV needs around the continent dictating kick-off decisions.

Happily for the Hoops, all three of their home encounters in Tallaght will take place with an 8pm start - a contrast from their Europa League breakthrough back in 2011 where they started off with an early evening date against Rubin Kazan.

It should be more straightforward this time around. Stephen Bradley's side start things off with the Djurgarden visit before travelling to Belgium to face Gent a week later.

October kicks off with back to back games against Molde, with the Norway leg up first on October 6 before they come to Dublin a week later.

There's a two-week break then before Gent arrive in Tallaght with the campaign finishing away in Sweden on November 3.

Shamrock Rovers Fixtures

Sep 8: Djurgardens IF (H): 8.00

Sep 15: Gent (A): 5.45

Oct 6: Molde (A): 5.45

Oct 13: Molde (H): 8.00

Oct 27: Gent (H): 8.00

Nov 3: Djurgardens IF (A): 5.45