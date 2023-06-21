Shamrock Rovers to face tough Copenhagen clash should they progress in Champions League

Shamrock Rovers will face a huge clash against back-to-back Danish league champions FC Copenhagen, should they progress to the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Hoops will come up against the winners of the preliminary round over two legs next month, and should they make it through, will face Copenhagen on July 25/26 and August 1/2, as the second round qualifying draw was made this afternoon.

The club, based in the Danish capital, made it to the Champions League group stages last term, and held winners Manchester City to a scoreless draw last October before finishing bottom of their group.

However, if the Hoops are defeated in their first-round quaffing tie, they will face KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Ferencváros (Hungary) in the Conference League second qualifying round.

Elsewhere in Conference League qualifying, FAI Cup champions Derry City will meet Kups Kuopio (Finland) in the second round should they progress past HB Tórshavn (Faroe Islands).

If St Patrick's Athletic see off F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg), they will come up against Glentoran (Northern Ireland) or Gzira United (Malta) in the second round of qualifying.

Dundalk will face a second round date with the winner of KA Akureyri (Iceland) versus Connah's Quay Nomads (Wales) if they defeat Bruno's Magpies (Gibraltar).

The Conference League second qualifying round ties are pencilled in for July 27 and August 3, with full details and kick off times to be confirmed in due course.