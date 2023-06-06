Shamrock Rovers to face non-league Killester as draw for Women’s FAI Cup first round is made
There are three all Women’s Premier Division ties in the Women’s FAI Cup first round, but Shamrock Rovers are set to face non-league Killester Donnycarney as the draw was made this afternoon.
Four-time winners Wexford Youths face a trip to DLR Waves with current league leaders Peamount United up against Treaty United in Limerick.
Bohemians have been drawn to play Cabinteely away, while 2022 runners-up Athlone Town will host league newcomers Galway United.
Defending champions Shelbourne aren’t in action until the quarter-final, having received a bye through the first round.
Women’s FAI Cup First Round draw
Treaty United v Peamount United
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths
Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United
Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney
Terenure Rangers v Cork City
Cabinteely v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Galway United
Ties to be played week ending Sunday, August 27