Shamrock Rovers to face non-league Killester as draw for Women’s FAI Cup first round is made

Abbie Larkin, left, and Aoife Kelly of Shelbourne celebrate with theFAI Women's Cup after the 2022 final

There are three all Women’s Premier Division ties in the Women’s FAI Cup first round, but Shamrock Rovers are set to face non-league Killester Donnycarney as the draw was made this afternoon.

Four-time winners Wexford Youths face a trip to DLR Waves with current league leaders Peamount United up against Treaty United in Limerick.

Bohemians have been drawn to play Cabinteely away, while 2022 runners-up Athlone Town will host league newcomers Galway United.

Defending champions Shelbourne aren’t in action until the quarter-final, having received a bye through the first round.

Women’s FAI Cup First Round draw

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Cabinteely v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Galway United

Ties to be played week ending Sunday, August 27