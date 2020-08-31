Shamrock Rovers to face AC Milan in Tallaght in blockbuster European tie - but it's set to be behind closed doors

Shamrock Rovers will host five-time Champions League winners AC Milan in Tallaght Stadium on September 17. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers side will welcome AC Milan to Tallaght in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Hoops will welcome the Serie A giants to Dublin on September 17, with the game taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It's a bittersweet outcome for the Hoops given they won't be able to allow fans into the fixture, but there will be TV rights potential on account of the opposition.

AC Milan are currently managed by Stefano Pioli, but the big draw in their squad is Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The game will take place over one leg as another consequence of the unique coronavirus-related calendar.

Rovers qualified for the second round by virtue of their dramatic penalty shootout triumph over Finnish side Ilves last Thursday.

Stephen Bradley's side are currently top of the Airtricity Premier Division table, leading rivals Bohemians by two points.

Meanwhile, Dundalk will play away to Inter Club of Andorra in the second Europa League qualifying round. The club parted ways with Vinny Perth after the 3-0 defeat to Hungarian outfit Celje in the first Champions League qualifying round. Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, who previously ran AC Milan's summer camps, has since taken over as manager.

In some of the other Europa League ties, Spurs have been draw to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Coleraine will face Motherwell, Rangers will face the Lincoln Red Imps and Aberdeen will go up against Viking.

Online Editors