Shamrock Rovers' title celebrations on ice as Derry declare game off due to Covid cases

Aaron McEneff of Shamrock Rovers, centre, celebrates with Greg Bolger and Aaron Greene after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry last year. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The 2020 League of Ireland season has suffered a blow as Derry City have stated that Wednesday's game away to newly-crowned champions Shamrock Rovers is off due to the presence of two cases of Covid-19 at the Ulster club.

Rovers were due to be awarded the league trophy after the fixture at Tallaght Stadium but Derry issued a statement on Monday night to say they would not play, though there was no official confirmation from the FAI, or from Rovers, that the game was indeed off.

And while the fixture not being played would have no bearing on Rovers' status as champions, it has implications for the race for the European places as well as the relegation battle.

"Derry City FC wishes to advise that our scheduled game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday night will not go ahead. This decision was taken after one squad member and one of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus in recent days," the Derry statement said.

In response, the FAI said on Monday night that they were awaiting an update before the game was officially called off.

"The FAI has been informed by Derry City FC of a number of positive COVID-19 test results at the club. The FAI is now awaiting further information from Derry City and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency as it reviews this situation," the association said.

The FAI will now have to decide what steps to take as the association stated last week that for the rest of the season, no games would be postponed or rearranged in the event of Covid cases and, once a club had at least 14 registered players who were virus-free, would have to play the game or else a 3-0 walkover would be awarded to the other team.

If a 3-0 win is awarded to Rovers, Derry's slim chances of a European place would be over but City would also remain in danger of falling into the relegation playoff place, but given that a number of games were called off before the 'no postponements' ruling was introduced last week, it could be open to a challenge from Derry.

