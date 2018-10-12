Shamrock Rovers tighten their grip on third place thanks to Dan Carr's injury time winner

Brendan Clarke looked to have frustrated Shamrock Rovers with three brilliant late saves but, with the watch a minute into time added by Latvian referee Mareks Kere, Carr headed home a cross from substitute Brandon Kavanagh.

The win consolidated third place for Rovers as they move three points ahead of Waterford who visit Tallaght Stadium next Friday.

St Pat’s, meanhwile, continue their search for a new manager.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham spoke during the week of his interest in the vacancy in Inchicore following Liam Buckley’s resignation last month after almost seven years in charge.

Others linked with the post include Bohemians manager Keith Long, Pat Fenlon, Paul Doolin and Harry Kenny, while Martin Russell could also be a contender.

While ideally wanting the new manager in place as soon as possible, the club has no firm deadline in place as to when the appointment will be made.

Speaking to Off The Ball, 72-times capped Cunningham, 47, said: “The League of Ireland has always interested me. Like most Irish players I’ve a natural affiliation to the league.

“I enjoy watching the football and I enjoy the people involved in the league. If an opportunity presents itself going forward, I will give it serious consideration. I’m willing to listen to people and have a conversation with people.”

St Pat’s, under caretaker boss Ger O’Brien, came close to taking the lead in the first minute.

Ex-Hoop Simon Madden whipped a ball in from the right flank that was met by Ryan Brennan who planted his header off target.

In-form Rovers soon settled with captain Ronan Finn not far over the top with a half volley on eight minutes after a Gary Shaw shot rebounded to him.

Finn then dispossessed Saints’ midfielder Lee Desmond to set up Shaw who dragged his shot wide of Brendan Clarke’s post.

Rovers’ Alan Mannus, though, was the first keeper to see real action on the night when Kevin Toner get his head to a free kick on 22 minutes.

Seven minutes later Joel Coustrain couldn’t keep his header down from an Ethan Boyle cross as the home goal survived another Rovers attack.

A further set-piece would trouble Rovers six minutes before the break, again Toner finding a yard of space, to meet skipper Ian Bermingham’s corner and see his header go inches over the bar.

Saints finished the half strongly, Jamie Lennon having a shot blocked before Desmond forced their fourth corner of the game from a deflected follow-up.

Rovers upped their tempo on the resumption with Lennon twice coming to St Pat’s rescue with blocks on efforts from Coustrain and Shaw.

Kavanagh was off target with a header before Clarke was forced into a string of terrific saves.

Coustrain slalomed past two defenders to bring a save with his feet from the St Pat’s keeper on 73 minutes.

Six minutes later Clarke was there again, acrobatically tipping over Watts’ drive following a goalmouth scramble before the stop of the night on 86 minutes.

Coustrain and Carr set up Brandon Kavanagh whose drive was brilliantly pushed away at full stretch by Clarke before Carr finally found a way past him.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B. Clarke; Madden, Leahy, Toner, Bermingham; Lennon, Desmond; R. Brennan (D. Clarke, 75), Clifford Markey (Doona, 57); Keegan (Turner, 88).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Boyle, Grace, Lopes, S. Kavanagh; Bolger (Bone, 87); Coustrain, Finn, Watts, Carr; Shaw (B. Kavanagh, 65).

Referee: Mareks Kere (Latvia).

Online Editors