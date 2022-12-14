Shamrock Rovers striker Aidomo Emakhu signs long-term deal with Millwall

Striker Aidomo Emakhu has signed a long-term deal with Championship side Millwall for an ‘undisclosed fee’.

The 19-year-old departs Shamrock Rovers after three seasons with the club, first lining out for the U-19s, before making his senior debut in May 2021.

Emakhu is unable to play for the Championship outfit until January 1, but will now begin training with his new teammates.

The Hoops are set to receive a transfer fee as he still had one year remaining on his current deal.

Emakhu netted a memorable late winner last year against KF Teuta in Europa Conference League qualifying, and earned his first senior start against Longford Town days later.

The striker also scored in European ties against Ludogorets an Shkupi this term, and lifted two Premier Division titles over his 46 appearances for Rovers.

He is also capped at U-19 level for Ireland.

Emakhu is the second Rovers player to leave for the Championship this winter, after Andy Lyons left for Blackpool last month, while Adam Wells, Chris McCann, Viktor Serdeniuk and Michael Leddy have also departed Tallaght Stadium.

Millwall are currently seventh in the Championship after 22 games, two points off the play-off spots.