Shamrock Rovers strike in injury time once again to tighten grip in title race

Nahum Melvin-Lambert of St Patrick's Athletic, left, scores an own-goal past goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

This was one of those games that really needed a goal to open it up for the sake of entertainment value.

When fourth official Ben Connolly held up the board to show there would be four minutes of stoppage time, that hope had evaporated.

But there was still time for Shamrock Rovers to deliver the moment that removes any lingering trace of suspense from the title race.

The fact it came from an own goal didn’t diminish the celebrations with a Dylan Watts free kick turned into his own net by Saints sub Nahum Melvin-Lambert, the imbalanced striker that was supposed to make a difference at the other end.

It was unfortunate for the Englishman, but Rovers have made their own luck this season, finishing matches strongly when it matters. They nabbed an injury time triumph on their previous trip to this venue.

At times, this competitive contest was absorbing but for periods it was also pretty dull.

This was a top two clash on paper but it would be a stretch to say that this was a fixture that the entire league was talking about.

A Saints victory was required here to alter the feeling of inevitability around the title race.

Stephen O’Donnell’s charges were picked apart too easily in the last meeting between the sides in Tallaght, and they were certainly tighter defensively here.

With Alfie Lewis and Jamie Lennon as disciplined midfielders in front of a back four, they weren’t going to give up space too easily.

Chris Forrester was pressed up in a more attacking role close to lone striker Ronan Coughlan but after some bright moments early doors, the hosts found themselves pegged back near their own box for spells leading up the interval.

It was a game of few chances, however, with Danny Mandroiu squandering the best opportunity for a lead goal when firing over after good work from Barry Cotter.

From the restart, the Saints managed to play with more purpose in Hoops territory and Forrester twice threatened to break the deadlock, heading wide from a fine Sam Bone cross before failing to properly connect with a cross from the impressive Darragh Burns.

With 17-year-old James Abankwah at centre-half and 19-year-old Burns raiding the right flank, the Saints are building for the future whereas Rovers have assembled a squad for the present.

Abankwah was replaced after the hour mark, though, with the loss of Forrester after he complained of a problem to the bench contributing to a loss of momentum. Shane Griffin came into replace Abankwah with the Hoops getting on top, while converted winger Billy King tried to fill the Forrester void.

His direct running caused Rovers some difficulty, especially in the build-up to a passage that culminated with right full-back Sam Bone testing Alan Mannus. But the Saints really couldn’t follow up on the moments that energised the 2,500 crowd.

Indeed, they were almost silenced when Rovers sub Aaron Greene was released through on a goal in a break that immediately followed a couple of vain Inchicore shouts for a penalty. But Vitezslav Jaros stood tall as Greene’s shot lacked assurance.

That was a warning shot, though, with Jaros suddenly busier than Mannus, and called upon again to keep out a close-range Watts effort from a goalmouth scramble.

Throwing on Melvin-Lambert and Ben McCormack was part a final throw of the dice from the hosts, but Rovers were able to withstand pressure and, while the Saints bench raged at the officials, Watts sent over the free that won the day and prompted wild celebrations in the away dugout and also in a section of the stands where travelling fans had made it in undercover.

There’s no disguising where this season will end for them.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Jaros, Bone, Barrett, Abankwah (Griffin 63), Bermingham; Burns, Lewis, Lennon (McCormack 82), Smith; Forrester (King 58); Coughlan (Melvin-Lambert 82).

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Gannon, Lopes, Grace; Finn, O’Neill, Towell, Cotter (Farrugia 76); Mandroiu (McCann 80), Watts; Gaffney (Greene 66).

Ref – R Hennessy.